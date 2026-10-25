Five Cats Rescued After Salisbury Man Set His Home on Fire

Michael Satterfield, 66, faces arson and animal cruelty charges after a garage fire caused an estimated $175,000 in damage.

SALISBURY, MD — Firefighters rescued five cats from a Salisbury home after its owner allegedly set the property on fire Saturday evening, October 24, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Michael Satterfield, 66, was charged with arson and five counts of animal cruelty following the blaze in the 6000 block of Hunters Mill Drive. He was held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Fire began in attached garage

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 6000 BLOCK OF HUNTERS MILL DRIVE, SALISUBURY MD

The fire was reported at approximately 5:35 p.m., drawing 40 firefighters to the one-story home. Crews brought the flames under control in about 30 minutes.

Investigators determined the fire began in the attached garage and was deliberately set. Damage was estimated at $175,000.

Hebron Volunteer Fire Company firefighters found all five cats unharmed after extinguishing the blaze. Investigators allege Satterfield left the animals inside after setting the fire.

Arrest warrant served at detention center

Deputy state fire marshals obtained an arrest warrant and served Satterfield early Sunday while he was being detained on related traffic charges brought by Maryland State Police.

His charges include first- and second-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, threat of arson, intoxicated danger, reckless endangerment and five counts of animal cruelty.

Five cats were rescued unharmed after a fire at a Salisbury home that investigators allege was deliberately set by its owner.