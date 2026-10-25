Detective Frankie Garrett and Firefighter Tim Carroll received the recognition during the game against the Miami Dolphins.

HACKENSACK, NJ — Hackensack Detective Frankie Garrett and Firefighter Tim Carroll were honored as New York Jets team captains during the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins, according to the Hackensack Police Department.

Department celebrates community service

Photo: jets honor hackensack detective and firefighter as team captains

The department recognized both men in a public announcement celebrating the honor.

“Congratulations to both on this recognition,” the department said. “Thank you for your continued dedication and service to our community!”