States launch legal war over canceled wind farm planned off Jersey coast

June 3, 2026

Garden State joins multi-state legal fight after federal government cancels major offshore wind leases tied to more than 1.3 million homes

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey has joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration after federal officials canceled a major offshore wind lease project that state leaders say could have powered more than 1.3 million homes across New Jersey and New York.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced Tuesday that New Jersey joined six other states in suing the U.S. Department of the Interior over the cancellation of offshore wind leases held by Attentive Energy, a subsidiary of French energy company TotalEnergies.

At the center of the lawsuit is a lease area located approximately 47 miles off the coasts of New York and New Jersey that was expected to support two offshore wind projects, including one designed to provide electricity to New Jersey customers.

According to the complaint, TotalEnergies paid approximately $795 million in 2022 to acquire the offshore lease rights.

State officials say the project was projected to generate more than 2.7 gigawatts of electricity, enough to supply power to more than 1.3 million homes.

The lawsuit challenges a March 2026 agreement between the Department of the Interior and TotalEnergies that canceled the offshore wind leases.

Federal officials cited national security concerns as justification for the cancellation, according to court filings.

However, New Jersey and the coalition of states argue that the federal government had already approved the lease area after years of environmental reviews, analysis, and consultations.

The states further allege that the agreement unlawfully directed approximately $795 million in taxpayer-funded reimbursements to TotalEnergies while requiring the company to invest in fossil fuel infrastructure projects elsewhere.

According to the lawsuit, the agreement also included commitments preventing the company from pursuing future offshore wind development projects in the United States.

Attorney General Davenport argues that the cancellation violates multiple federal laws governing offshore energy leases, environmental review requirements, and federal settlement payments.

The lawsuit claims the federal government failed to conduct required hearings, did not properly evaluate the impacts of canceling the lease, and bypassed environmental review processes.

The coalition is seeking a court order to invalidate the settlement agreement, restore the offshore wind leases, and prevent further implementation of the deal.

The case names the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the Department of Justice, and other federal entities as defendants.

New Jersey officials said the lawsuit marks the second legal challenge filed by the state against the Trump administration over actions affecting offshore wind development.

Joining New Jersey in the lawsuit are New York, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The case will now move through the federal court system as states seek to restore the canceled offshore wind project.

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