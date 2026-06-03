Search Continues for Missing Teen Swimmer Who Vanished During School Trip in Wildwood

June 3, 2026

A 14-year-old student disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean while swimming during a school trip to Wildwood, prompting a massive multi-agency search that continued into a second day.

Wildwood, NJ – Search crews continued combing waters off the Wildwood shoreline Tuesday after a 14-year-old boy vanished in the Atlantic Ocean during a school trip just days before his expected graduation, according to authorities.

The teen was reported missing while swimming near Schellenger Avenue Beach, triggering an extensive rescue and recovery operation involving local, state and federal agencies. As of Tuesday afternoon, the juvenile swimmer had not been located.

Key Points

• A 14-year-old student disappeared while swimming at a Wildwood beach.

• Multiple agencies searched the ocean throughout Tuesday without locating the teen.

• Search and recovery efforts are scheduled to continue.

Authorities said the search remained active as of 3 p.m. Tuesday despite what officials described as tireless efforts by emergency responders.

The operation has drawn assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police, Marine Services Bureau, Cape May County Regional Unmanned Aircraft Systems Task Force and the New Jersey State Human Services Police UAS Unit, in addition to local police and fire personnel.

Search Expands Into Second Day

Officials said crews continued searching both the water and surrounding shoreline throughout Tuesday.

The coordinated effort included marine units, aerial search assets and specialized drone teams working to locate the missing teenager.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances leading up to the incident or how long the teen was in the water before emergency responders were notified.

Community Awaits Answers

The disappearance has drawn widespread attention across South Jersey, particularly because the student was reportedly participating in a school-sponsored trip and was nearing graduation.

While officials have not publicly addressed questions surrounding supervision, beach conditions or other factors connected to the incident, the tragedy has renewed discussion about ocean safety during the busy summer season.

Wildwood’s beaches attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and emergency officials routinely warn swimmers about dangerous currents, rapidly changing surf conditions and the importance of remaining within designated lifeguarded areas.

Recovery Efforts Continue

Authorities said search and recovery operations will continue Wednesday.

Further information is expected to be released as the investigation and recovery effort progresses.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact local authorities.