Portland man arrested for human sex trafficking

PORTLAND, OR – On March 17, 2021, at about 2:00 p.m., members of the Portland Police Bureau Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) and Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) arrested 34-year-old John Damron III in the 7300 Block of Northeast Columbia Avenue, on charges related to a complex and ongoing criminal investigation.

This investigation was initiated by a detective previously assigned to the Human Trafficking Detail and recently transferred to the ECST. The detective retained this case and continued to investigate while also actively working gun violence cases as part of the ECST.

Mr. Damron was charged with 190 counts related to this investigation. The charges include using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, purchasing sex with a minor, luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, sodomy in the third degree, sexual abuse in the third degree, coercion, and encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., ECST and SERT executed a related search warrant at residence in the 4700 Block of Northeast 22nd Avenue and seized additional evidence relevant to this case.

