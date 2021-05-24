Shooter charged for South Jersey mass shooting

FAIRFIELD, NJ – The New Jersey State Police have arrested Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, N.J. in connection to the mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County on May 23. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have weapons, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is currently lodged at the Cumberland County jail pending a bail detention hearing. Asia Hester, 25, and Kevin L. Elliott, 30, both of Bridgeton, have been identified as the two victims that were killed in the shooting.
Dawkins has a prior arrest on file with the New Jersey State Police. In 2004, Dawkins was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a minor after engaging in forced sexual assault with a juvenile female.
More about the South Jersey mass shooting:
- Mass shooting in New Jersey leaves two dead, twelve shot at birthday party
- Report: New Jersey mass shooting related to long-standing gang war
New Jersey had bloody weekend of mass shootings:
- Two dead, four shot in mass shooting in Jersey City
- One dead, 7 shot in deadly mass shooting in Paterson