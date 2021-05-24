Shooter charged for South Jersey mass shooting

FAIRFIELD, NJ – The New Jersey State Police have arrested Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, N.J. in connection to the mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County on May 23. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have weapons, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is currently lodged at the Cumberland County jail pending a bail detention hearing. Asia Hester, 25, and Kevin L. Elliott, 30, both of Bridgeton, have been identified as the two victims that were killed in the shooting.

Dawkins has a prior arrest on file with the New Jersey State Police. In 2004, Dawkins was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a minor after engaging in forced sexual assault with a juvenile female.

More about the South Jersey mass shooting:

New Jersey had bloody weekend of mass shootings:



