Ciattarelli says he’s for low taxes, but bragged about his support for gas tax.

TOMS RIVER, NJ – In 2016, as a Republican member of New Jersey’s General Assembly, NJ gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattelli openly supported a gas tax which was being touted by then-Governor Chris Christie’s staggering 23 cents per gallon gas tax hike. It was the first gas tax hike in the state since 1988 and the highest gas tax hike on record in New Jersey. Ciattarelli said he wanted the gas tax, but not all at once.

Ciattarelli was a staunch supporter of the hike, which has now aided gas prices in New Jersey well over $3.00 per gallon in many parts of the state. Historically, before this tax hike, which Ciattarelli voted in favor of in the Assembly, New Jersey was known for its nationally low gas prices.

After all, New Jersey makes a large portion of the gas produces and used in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, produced at the Bayway Refinery in Linden. People used to come to New Jersey from New York and Pennsylvania to fill up on the state’s cheap and abundant gasoline.

In an interview with News 12 (below), Ciattarelli admitted and boasted that he supported the 23 cent gas tax hike. Although he did not want to hit New Jersey with a single 23 cent hike at one time, he wanted to gradually reach the 23 cents mark over a period of a couple of years. Either way, whether the state did it Christie’s way or Jack’s way, in 2021, the rate would have been what it is today.





Ciattarelli’s opponent Hirsh Singh took no time to remind voters today that Ciattarelli supported the gas tax.

“I’ve been advocating for an increase in the gas tax since 2012,” Ciattarelli said.

“Never-Trump Jack Ciatarelli brag[ged] about fighting to raise your gas tax since 2012. You pay an extra 23 cents per gallon because of Jack Ciattarelli. Jack is an out-of-touch 33-year career politician who has destroyed New Jersey alongside his left-wing friends,” Singh said in a statement today.

Experts predict that during the administration of President Joe Biden, after cutting the Keystone XL pipeline and with his anti-fossil fuel stance and policies, gas prices in the country could soon top $4.00 per gallon and in New Jersey, the 23 cents “Jack Tax” would make those prices even higher.

We tried to reach out to Ciattarelli’s campaign but his staff has blocked Shore News Network on its social media pages.

