Bikers nightmare on Route 12 ends with lifesaving roadside rescue by nurse and firefighter

June 3, 2026

Two trained bystanders jumped into action before first responders arrived, helping stop life-threatening bleeding after a serious motorcycle crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. — A devastating motorcycle crash along a busy Utica roadway Tuesday afternoon left a rider with severe injuries, but the outcome may have been far worse if not for two bystanders who rushed into action and delivered critical lifesaving care before emergency crews arrived.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 12 North at Route 840 within the City of Utica. As emergency responders from the Utica Fire Department and law enforcement agencies raced to the scene, two individuals already there recognized the severity of the injuries and immediately stepped in to help.

According to the Utica Fire Department, the motorcyclist suffered severe traumatic injuries to a leg, resulting in life-threatening bleeding.

Among those who stopped to help were CJ Pumilia, a registered nurse at Wynn Hospital, and Zach Constas, a firefighter and EMT with the Yorkville Fire Department.

The pair quickly assessed the injured rider and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding before emergency responders arrived.

Fire officials said their rapid intervention made a significant difference and may have saved the motorcyclist’s life.

The Utica Fire Department publicly recognized both individuals for their actions, crediting their training and willingness to act during a critical emergency.

Officials said the incident highlights the value of emergency medical training and the role prepared citizens can play during life-threatening situations.

The condition of the motorcyclist was not immediately released.

The Utica Fire Department also extended its wishes for a full recovery to the injured rider.

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