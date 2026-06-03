Woman found hiding in woods after Union Street stabbing leaves victim wounded

June 3, 2026

Police say a 47-year-old woman suffered multiple stab wounds before officers tracked down a suspect in a nearby wooded area

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A stabbing in the heart of Allentown Tuesday afternoon left a woman hospitalized with multiple wounds, and within a short time officers had tracked down a suspect allegedly hiding in a nearby wooded area, according to police.

The incident unfolded at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Union Street, where police and EMS responded to reports of a stabbing.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

According to the Allentown Police Department, the woman’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, and she is expected to survive.

After receiving a description of the suspect from the victim, responding officers launched a localized search of the surrounding area.

Police said the search led officers to a nearby wooded area, where they located a female suspect allegedly hiding. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities identified the suspect as Cara Stout-Vaxter, 31, who police said has no current address on file.

According to the criminal complaint, Stout-Vaxter was charged with:

Aggravated Assault (F1)

Simple Assault (M2)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2)

Police have not released additional details regarding what led to the stabbing.

As with all criminal cases, the charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation remains under the jurisdiction of the Allentown Police Department.

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