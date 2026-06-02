Bronx bodega ticket turns ordinary afternoon into lottery jackpot surprise

June 2, 2026

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers in the June 1 midday drawing, landing a top prize in the Bronx

BRONX, NY — A lottery player who purchased a TAKE 5 ticket at a Bronx grocery store is holding a winning ticket worth $18,221 after matching all five numbers in a recent drawing.

The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize-winning ticket was sold for the June 1 TAKE 5 Midday drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Yafai Grocery Store Inc., located at 1769 Pitman Avenue in the Bronx.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five numbers drawn, earning the top prize of $18,221.

The identity of the winner has not been released, and it is unknown whether the prize has been claimed.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings are held twice daily and televised at approximately 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New York Lottery officials remind players that draw game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The announcement comes as the New York Lottery conducts a scheduled system update on June 2 that may temporarily affect ticket scanning services and Plus Point account access.

The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America. During fiscal year 2024-2025, it contributed $3.6 billion to support public schools throughout New York State.

Anyone struggling with gambling addiction, or who knows someone who may need assistance, can find help through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

Players must be at least 18 years old to participate in New York Lottery games.

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