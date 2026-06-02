Middlesex County player lands life changing $2.2M lottery prize

June 2, 2026

Lucky New Jersey player lands second-tier Millionaire for Life prize worth $2.2M cash value after matching all five white balls

TRENTON, NJ — A routine lottery play in Middlesex County turned into a life-changing win after a ticket sold in Old Bridge matched all five white balls in the Millionaire for Life drawing, securing a prize worth $100,000 a year for life, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The winning ticket for the Friday, May 29 drawing was purchased at Woodlane Pharmacy, located at 18 Throckmorton Lane, Suite 101 in Old Bridge.

Lottery officials said the player matched the numbers 09, 25, 33, 35, and 42, along with a Millionaire Ball of 02, earning the second-tier prize in the game.

The prize guarantees $100,000 annually for life, with a cash value option of approximately $2.2 million.

The New Jersey Lottery described the win as another major result for the newly launched Millionaire for Life game, which debuted in February as part of a multi-state lottery collaboration.

Officials said the game offers players multiple prize levels, including a top prize of $1 million a year for life and a second-tier prize of $100,000 a year for life.

Drawings are held daily at 11:15 p.m., with ticket sales closing one hour prior.

Lottery officials noted that the game offers nine total ways to win, with prizes ranging from small cash payouts to lifetime income awards.

The New Jersey Lottery, which has contributed nearly $34.7 billion to the state since its inception in 1970, said proceeds continue to support public employee pension funding under a long-term state agreement.

The identity of the winning player has not been released.

Officials encourage all players to check tickets carefully, noting that life-changing prizes can come from routine purchases at everyday retailers.

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