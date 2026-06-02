Nearly $1M lottery win sold at New Jersey convenience store

June 2, 2026

One winning ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday’s drawing as dozens of players also scored smaller cash prizes

DUNELLEN, NJ — A routine lottery play in Middlesex County turned into a nearly $1 million windfall after a Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold at a neighborhood food store matched all five numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The New Jersey Lottery said the winning ticket for the $923,790 jackpot was sold at 7 Days Food Store, located at 392 North Avenue in Dunellen.

The ticket matched the winning numbers 02, 11, 24, 40 and 41, with a Bullseye of 40 and an XTRA of 02, according to officials.

Lottery officials confirmed the jackpot-winning ticket is the only one to hit the top prize in the drawing.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

In addition to the grand prize winner, 29 players matched four of five numbers plus the Bullseye, earning $500 each. Six of those players doubled their winnings to $1,000 by adding the optional XTRA feature.

After the jackpot win, the Jersey Cash 5 prize pool has reset to $150,000 for future drawings.

The New Jersey Lottery encourages players to check their tickets carefully, as winning tickets can often go unclaimed if overlooked.

The identity of the winning player has not been released.

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