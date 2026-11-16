This time the drones aren’t a mystery. The Jackson Township Police Department will run training flights on the west side of town.

JACKSON, N.J. — Drones are coming back to Jackson tonight. These are not the unknown, mysterious drones that flew over the township in December 2024 and January. They belong to the Jackson Township Police Department, which is using them for training.

If you see drones flying overhead, don’t call 911 and don’t panic. It’s just the police department training.

Police said officers will run routine drone training operations on the west side of town on Monday.

“If you notice police drones or law enforcement personnel active in the area during this time, please do not be alarmed,” the department said. “This is strictly a scheduled training exercise designed to enhance our officers’ skills and improve community safety readiness.”

Residents may also see officers on the ground near the flights while the training is under way.

The department thanked residents “for your continued support and cooperation as we utilize advanced tools to better serve Jackson Township.”

The training comes almost two years after a wave of unexplained drone sightings put much of New Jersey on edge. Jackson and other Ocean County towns flooded 911 lines with reports of large, low-flying aircraft at night. Federal officials later said many of the sightings were lawful flights, including drones authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration, along with manned aircraft mistaken for drones.

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Police departments across the state now use drones for search-and-rescue missions, crash and crime scene mapping, and tracking suspects. Regular training flights keep officers sharp on that equipment.