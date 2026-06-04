Mexican Migrant  Charged With Burglary, Criminal Mischief in Ocean County

June 4, 2026

A 35-year-old woman from Mexico is being held in the Ocean County Jail on burglary and criminal mischief charges following her arrest this week.

Toms River, NJ – A woman identified as Laura Reyes-Zitlalpopoca, 35, is being held at the Ocean County Jail after being charged with burglary and criminal mischief, according to jail records.

Reyes-Zitlalpopoca was booked into the county jail on Wednesday and remains in custody at the facility’s main housing unit.

Key Points

• Woman charged with burglary and criminal mischief in Ocean County.

• Jail records show she is a citizen of Mexico.

• She remains in custody with bail listed at $750 on one charge while another case is listed as no bail.

According to jail records, Reyes-Zitlalpopoca is charged with burglary, a fourth-degree offense, and criminal mischief involving property damage, a third-degree offense.

She is also charged with driving without a valid driver’s license.

Remains in custody

Records show Reyes-Zitlalpopoca was committed to the Ocean County Jail on June 4 and remains incarcerated. No projected release date was listed.

Court records indicate one case is being held on a no-bail status, while a separate cash bond of $750 is listed in connection with the charges.

Investigation continues

Additional details about the circumstances leading to the arrest were not immediately available.