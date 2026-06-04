Breaking News

U.S. News

Weird & Strange

Toms River Police Dept. - File Photo

June 4, 2026

Mexican Migrant  Charged With Burglary, Criminal Mischief in Ocean County

By Phil Stilton

A 35-year-old woman from Mexico is being held in the Ocean County Jail on burglary and criminal mischief charges following her arrest this week.

Toms River, NJ – A woman identified as Laura Reyes-Zitlalpopoca, 35, is being held at the Ocean County Jail after being charged with burglary and criminal mischief, according to jail records.

Reyes-Zitlalpopoca was booked into the county jail on Wednesday and remains in custody at the facility’s main housing unit.

Key Points

• Woman charged with burglary and criminal mischief in Ocean County.

• Jail records show she is a citizen of Mexico.

• She remains in custody with bail listed at $750 on one charge while another case is listed as no bail.

According to jail records, Reyes-Zitlalpopoca is charged with burglary, a fourth-degree offense, and criminal mischief involving property damage, a third-degree offense.

She is also charged with driving without a valid driver’s license.

Remains in custody

Records show Reyes-Zitlalpopoca was committed to the Ocean County Jail on June 4 and remains incarcerated. No projected release date was listed.

Court records indicate one case is being held on a no-bail status, while a separate cash bond of $750 is listed in connection with the charges.

Investigation continues

Additional details about the circumstances leading to the arrest were not immediately available.

Crashes and Delays Slow New Jersey Thursday Morning Commute

15 Years Later, Snooki Meets Officer Behind Her Iconic Jersey Shore Arrest