Community rallies around Atlantic City SWAT sergeant critically wounded in shooting

June 4, 2026

Fundraiser launched as officer, husband and father of three begins long road to recovery

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Support is pouring in for an Atlantic City police sergeant who remains in serious condition after being shot in the line of duty while serving his community.

Sergeant Christian Ivanov, a member of the Atlantic City Police Department’s SWAT team, was critically injured during a shooting on June 2, according to the Atlantic City PBA Local #24.

Officials said Ivanov is currently in stable but serious condition as he begins his recovery surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers.

The veteran officer is widely known within the department as a respected leader who has spent years serving the community in high-risk assignments.

Beyond his law enforcement career, supporters describe Ivanov as a devoted husband, father of three children, small business owner and mentor who has dedicated much of his life to helping others.

In the wake of the shooting, the Atlantic City PBA Local #24 has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Ivanov and his family with expenses expected during his recovery, including medical costs, travel, childcare and other unforeseen financial challenges.

Supporters across Atlantic County and the broader law enforcement community are being encouraged to contribute and keep Ivanov and his family in their thoughts as he continues his fight to recover.

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