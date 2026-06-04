June 4, 2026

Two suspects wanted after victim is shoved to the ground and robbed in the early morning hours

BRONX, N.Y. — A pre-dawn confrontation in the Bronx ended with a man on the ground and without his wallet after two suspects allegedly turned a verbal dispute into a robbery.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. on May 10 near East 149th Street and Southern Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

Investigators said a 48-year-old man was approached by two unidentified individuals who engaged him in a verbal dispute.

During the encounter, one of the suspects allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, forcibly took his cell phone, damaged it and then stole his wallet.

The suspects fled the area and remain unidentified.

Photo: wallet snatcher strikes after bronx street dispute

The NYPD has released information about the case and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips.

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