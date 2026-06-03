NJ men who targeted Nassau County mansions in burglary wave locked up

June 3, 2026

Prosecutors say New Jersey men targeted luxury cars, used crowbars and stolen key fobs in coordinated multi-town break-in wave

MINEOLA, NY — Four New Jersey men who authorities say carried out a coordinated burglary spree across Nassau County targeting luxury homes and high-end vehicles have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a series of nighttime break-ins spanning multiple communities, prosecutors said.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that the defendants were sentenced in connection with a string of attempted and completed burglaries that took place between July 2023 and January 2024 across several Long Island towns.

Authorities said the group operated as a burglary crew that traveled between New York and New Jersey, breaking into homes overnight and focusing on stealing car key fobs used to take expensive vehicles parked in driveways.

Prosecutors said the suspects used tools such as crowbars to force entry through doors and windows, often striking after midnight while residents were asleep.

According to investigators, the crew targeted homes in communities including Roslyn Heights, Franklin Square, Woodmere, Lawrence, Syosset, Mineola, and several others, in what officials described as a coordinated pattern of residential break-ins.

The defendants were linked to multiple incidents in which luxury vehicles — including BMWs, Mercedes-Benz models, Audi RS6 vehicles, Range Rovers, and BMW X7 SUVs — were stolen directly from driveways after keys were taken from inside the homes.

In one incident in Franklin Square, prosecutors said three of the defendants stole a 2024 BMW valued at approximately $130,000 and a 2019 Mercedes-Benz valued at approximately $88,000 after entering a residence in the early morning hours.

In another case in Lawrence, two suspects allegedly entered a home through a rear sliding door and stole a white BMW SUV along with additional personal property.

A separate burglary in Woodmere involved entry through a kitchen window and the theft of a BMW 760 after key fobs were taken from inside the residence.

Prosecutors also detailed a confrontation in Hewlett Harbor where suspects fled a home after being discovered by a resident, later escaping in a stolen luxury vehicle.

The burglary spree ended after a January 2024 incident in Lake Success, where suspects fled following a failed break-in and later crashed into a police vehicle during their attempted escape, according to officials.

Authorities said a search of the getaway vehicle uncovered a loaded Glock handgun fitted with a device commonly referred to as a “Glock switch,” which can convert a firearm into a fully automatic weapon.

Four defendants were ultimately charged and sentenced in connection with the case.

Furquan Ahmad, 22, of Newark, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of second-degree burglary and weapons possession.

Jawaun Whitted, 24, also of Newark, received a 10-year sentence following guilty pleas to burglary, grand larceny, and weapons charges.

Fazon Farrington, 21, of Newark, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to multiple burglary and weapons offenses.

Raquil Hayes, 23, of Newark, received a 3½-year sentence after pleading guilty to attempted burglary and weapons possession.

Officials said the investigation was led by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and local police agencies, including the Lake Success Police Department and Nassau County Police Burglary Pattern Squad.

Prosecutors said the group was responsible for more than a dozen attempted or successful break-ins during the months-long spree before their arrests.

Authorities emphasized the coordinated nature of the burglaries and the focus on high-value vehicles as a key pattern in the case.

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