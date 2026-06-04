Update: Ocean County GOP Chairman Soundly Defeated in Plumsted Republican Primary Election

June 4, 2026

Gilmore-Aligned Republicans Routed in Plumsted as Grassroots Faction Takes Control

A Republican primary reshaped the political landscape in Plumsted Township, where candidates aligned with a grassroots organization captured most county committee seats and further eroded the influence of the Ocean County GOP establishment.

Plumsted Township, NJ – The Republican primary results in Plumsted Township marked another significant setback for embattled Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore’s political organization, as candidates backed by Republicans for Plumsted won nine of twelve county committee contests and tightened their grip on local party leadership.

The outcome gives Republicans for Plumsted control of roughly three-quarters of the township’s Republican County Committee seats, extending a winning streak that has unfolded across multiple election cycles.

Key Points

• Republicans for Plumsted won 9 of 12 county committee races in the Republican primary.

• The organization now controls a majority of local governing and party leadership positions.

• Former Mayor Dominick Cuozzo and Committeeman Michael Hammerstone both suffered additional election defeats.

The latest victories build on earlier wins by James Hagelstein, Thomas Potter and Robert Bowen, who captured Township Committee seats in last night’s primary election. Hagelstein now serves as mayor, Potter as deputy mayor and Bowen as committeeman.

Taken together, the results reflect a years-long effort by local Republicans to challenge the influence of the Ocean County Republican Organization within Plumsted politics.

Establishment Candidates Suffer More Losses



Retraction:

Shore News Network retracts its previous statement that former Mayor Dominic Cuozzo ‘allowed ‘the Satanic Temple to hold prayers at town hall. Following a review of the matter and communication from Mr. Cuozzo’s attorney, Shore News Network has determined that it cannot independently substantiate that claim and has removed it from this article. Although Cuozza was the mayor at the time of the action, he claims it was not his decision.

The article has been updated accordingly.

Links for attribution regarding reports on which the previous claim was based:

https://www.app.com/story/news/weird/2024/02/09/new-jersey-satanic-temple-plumsted/72486125007/

https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com/plumsted/satanic-invocation-begins-town-meeting

His recent losses include the 2022 Legislative District 12 special convention contest, a 2024 Township Committee re-election bid, and now a county committee race. Each campaign was closely associated with the Gilmore-backed political organization.

Committeeman Michael Hammerstone also suffered another electoral defeat. Hammerstone previously lost an independent Township Committee campaign and was defeated alongside Cuozzo in the 2024 municipal election before losing again in this year’s county committee contest.

Supporters of Republicans for Plumsted argue the repeated losses demonstrate a growing disconnect between local Republican voters and the county party establishment, a movement taking hold in other towns including Toms River, Brick, Manchester, Lakewood, Jackson, and Berkeley Township.

A Shift in Local Republican Politics

Republicans for Plumsted was formed as an alternative to the township’s traditional Republican organization which remains loyal to Gilmore, who was convicted and sentenced on federal tax charges before being pardoned by President Donald Trump. It has steadily expanded its influence through successive primary victories. The group now holds the mayor’s office, the deputy mayor position, a Township Committee majority and most county committee seats.

For Gilmore and the Ocean County Republican establishment, the losses represent another challenge as the organization prepares for upcoming leadership battles and countywide reorganization efforts. So far, Republicans have not announced a challenger to Gilmore’s seat as Chairman.