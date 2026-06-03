United Flight Bound for Spain Returns to Newark After Teen’s Bluetooth Device Named ‘BOMB’ Triggers Security Alert

June 3, 2026

A United Airlines flight headed to Spain was forced to turn around over the Atlantic after a passenger discovered a Bluetooth device broadcasting the name “BOMB,” triggering mandatory security procedures and a lengthy delay.

Newark, NJ – More than 200 passengers traveling from Newark Liberty International Airport to Spain found themselves back in New Jersey after a teenager’s Bluetooth device sparked a midair security scare that forced a United Airlines flight to return to the airport.

United Flight 236, a Boeing 767 bound for Palma de Mallorca, had been in the air for roughly 90 minutes when a passenger reportedly noticed a discoverable Bluetooth network displaying the name “BOMB” and alerted a flight attendant.

Key Points

• A United Airlines flight from Newark to Spain turned around after a Bluetooth device named “BOMB” was detected.

• The aircraft returned to Newark under established security protocols.

• Authorities traced the device to a 16-year-old passenger, resulting in a delay of approximately 10 hours.

According to accounts from passengers, crew members immediately began investigating and instructed travelers to disable Bluetooth on their phones, tablets, headphones and other electronic devices.

While most devices disconnected, two Bluetooth signals reportedly remained active, including the device later linked to a 16-year-old passenger.

Flight Diverted Under Security Protocols

With the source of the suspicious Bluetooth signal still unidentified, the flight crew followed established aviation security procedures.

The captain ultimately decided to discontinue the transatlantic flight and return to Newark, reportedly declaring an emergency and squawking the 7700 transponder code used to signal an in-flight emergency situation.

The aircraft landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport without incident.

Passengers Removed and Rescreened

After returning to New Jersey, passengers were directed to leave the aircraft without their luggage while authorities conducted a security investigation.

Travelers were subjected to additional screening procedures as law enforcement and security officials worked to determine whether the threat was credible.

Investigators eventually traced the Bluetooth signal to a device belonging to a 16-year-old passenger. Reports indicate the name “BOMB” had been assigned to a fitness tracker, speaker or similar Bluetooth-enabled device.

Authorities determined there was no actual explosive threat aboard the aircraft.

Costly Delay for Travelers

Although the incident turned out to be a false alarm, the disruption resulted in an approximately 10-hour delay for passengers traveling to the Spanish island destination.

The incident serves as another reminder that even jokes or misleading electronic device names can trigger serious responses when they involve aviation security.

Federal aviation regulations and airline security procedures require crews to treat potential threats as legitimate until they can be fully investigated.