Suspect Killed, Two Atlantic City Police Officers Shot While Serving Search Warrant

June 3, 2026

Two Atlantic City police officers were shot Tuesday while serving a search warrant, leaving one officer critically injured and a suspect dead, authorities said.

Atlantic City, NJ – A search warrant operation in Atlantic City turned violent Tuesday afternoon when a suspect opened fire on law enforcement officers, wounding two Atlantic City police officers before being shot and killed, according to officials.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Avenue, near Arctic Avenue, prompting a massive law enforcement response and the closure of surrounding streets.

Key Points

• Two Atlantic City police officers were shot while serving a search warrant.

• One officer suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

• The suspect was shot during the encounter and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said both wounded officers were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment. One officer sustained life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Tuesday evening, while the second officer suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Search Warrant Operation Turns Deadly

Preliminary information indicates the officers were executing a search warrant when gunfire erupted. Details about the warrant and the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not yet been disclosed by investigators.

The suspect was struck during the exchange and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the area, which remained heavily secured for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

Attorney General’s Office Leading Investigation

Because the incident involved the use of deadly force, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Officials have not released additional information regarding the events that led to the shooting or whether any additional individuals were involved.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Community Reacts

The shooting sent shockwaves through the Atlantic City community, with residents reporting a significant police presence around Florida and Arctic avenues throughout the afternoon.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. expressed support for the wounded officers and their families following the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officers, their loved ones, and the entire Atlantic City Police Department,” the mayor said, while expressing hope for a full recovery for the injured officers.

Further information is expected to be released as investigators continue their work.

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Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic City shooting, New Jersey Attorney General, police officers shot, North Florida Avenue, Atlantic City crime news, officer injured, South Jersey breaking news