Adam Hamawy Defeats Sue Altman, 10 Other Democrats to Win NJ Congressional Primary

June 3, 2026

The Army combat surgeon and former Iraq War medic with alleged ties to ISIS operators emerged from a crowded 12-candidate field to capture the Democratic nomination for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District.

Trenton, NJ – Dr. Adam Hamawy, an Army combat surgeon, Iraq War veteran and Princeton-area plastic surgeon, won the Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating 11 rivals, including progressive activist Sue Altman, in one of the state’s most closely watched congressional contests.

Hamawy secured 20,437 votes, or 28.1% of the vote, finishing well ahead of second-place finisher Brad Cohen and outpacing Altman, who received 6,120 votes, or 8.4%.

Key Points

• Adam Hamawy won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District.

• Hamawy defeated 11 opponents, including progressive activist Sue Altman.

• The victory positions Hamawy to succeed retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

The result capped a remarkable rise for Hamawy, an Egyptian-born Army physician who earned national recognition for his military service and humanitarian medical work.

Hamawy served as a combat surgeon during the Iraq War and is credited by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth with helping save her life after her helicopter was shot down in Iraq. He later gained national attention for volunteering as a physician in Gaza during the ongoing conflict in the region.

Who Is Sue Altman?

Altman is a longtime New Jersey progressive activist who previously served as executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Alliance. She became well known statewide through her advocacy on government accountability, campaign finance reform, affordable housing and public education issues.

In recent years, Altman emerged as one of the most recognizable figures within New Jersey’s progressive movement and previously mounted a congressional campaign that attracted support from left-leaning activists and organizations.

Despite her name recognition, Altman was unable to break through in the crowded field and finished sixth overall.

Hamawy’s Background Drew National Attention

Hamawy’s campaign received significant attention because of both his military record and scrutiny surrounding his appearance as a defense witness in a 1995 trial involving Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, the so-called “Blind Sheikh.”

The issue resurfaced during the campaign after media reports highlighted Hamawy’s testimony decades ago. Hamawy was never charged with wrongdoing and characterized criticism surrounding the matter as a guilt-by-association attack.

Supporters pointed instead to his military service, humanitarian medical missions and extensive surgical career.

Looking Ahead

Hamawy now advances to the general election as Democrats seek to retain control of a district that has long been considered safely Democratic.

With Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman retiring, the primary effectively served as the main battleground in determining her successor. Hamawy’s decisive victory over a field that included elected officials, activists and community leaders makes him the frontrunner heading into November.