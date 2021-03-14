Hilton Hotel on Route 70 in Brick Evacuated as Fire Draws Near

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Hilton Garden Inn, located in the path of the fire that started earlier this afternoon in Lakewood is being evacuated.

Here’s what we know so far about the fire:

Additionally, the Garden State Park, Route 70 and Cedar Bridge Road, as well as many other roads in the vicinity of the fire remain closed and police are advising residents to completely avoid the area.

“As fire personnel fight the fire in the area of Brick and Lakewood near the Parkway, traffic is badly backed up along Rt. 70 and other major roadways in the surrounding vicinity.

Please avoid travel in the area as we continue to our efforts to control this thing and keep everyone safe,” the Brick Police Department said.

First Energy Park, home of the Jersey Shore Blue Claws in Lakewood is being used as a staging area and command center for coordinated firefighting efforts. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has deployed helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to fight the fire.

The fire has come dangerously close to box stores located on Route 70 and some buildings have had small fires on their roofs put out by firefighters.

