New York Mets Sign Chris Christie, Joins Board

The New York Mets have announced former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has joined its board of directors. His son Andrew works as a scout for the organization.

“Chris and Jeanne are friends and trusted advisers with decades of leadership experience,” Steve Cohen said in a statement. “I welcome them both to the Board and I look forward to working with them on behalf of our fans, our community and the team.” Steve Cohen, Owner, New York Mets

Chris Christie, who has been working the backroom channels in New Jersey politics, going by the name “Chris” on Facebook these days says he’s happy to be joining the board.

“I am thrilled to join the New York Mets Board of Directors today at the invitation of my friend @StevenACohen2 . As a Mets fan for over 50 years, it is a great opportunity and I look forward to helping Steve and Alex Cohen and the whole Mets organization,” the former Governor said.

Source: ESPN

So, the New York Mets and Christie have a lot of similarities. Both start their new seasons optimistic and boasting about future success, and both end their season in dismal disappointment year after year, blaming all the other guys who have more money.

