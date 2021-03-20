Buffalo cocaine dealer indicted

BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 38-year-old Michael L. Easley of Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on an indictment charging him with the following offenses:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class “B” felonies)

Three counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors)

It is alleged that on September 30, 2020, at approximately 10:56 p.m., members of the Buffalo Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence on Armbruster Street. The defendant, who was home at the time of the search, is accused of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. Inside the home, investigators allegedly recovered a quantity of powder cocaine in the living room, a quantity of crack cocaine in the bathroom, scales and packaging materials.

Easley is scheduled to return on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. for further proceedings. He remains released on $50,000 bail.

If convicted of all charges, Easley, who is a second felony offender, faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Narcotics Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Frank A. Strano of the DA’s Narcotics Unit.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.’

Source: Buffalo DA

