Gilmore’s Ocean County Fiefdom is Starting to Unravel as America First Touts Major Wins

June 3, 2026

The America First Republican movement is celebrating a congressional primary victory and dozens of county committee wins as it seeks to challenge the leadership of Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore.

Candidates aligned with the America First Republican movement scored several victories in Tuesday’s Republican primary election, including a congressional nomination and numerous county committee seats, according to movement leaders who say the results represent growing opposition to the Ocean County Republican establishment which has been meddling in elections all over New Jersey in recent years, without much success.

America First Republicans announced that Rosie Pino secured the Republican nomination in New Jersey’s 9th Congressional District, defeating Tiffany Burress in the primary election.

Key Points

• Rosie Pino won the Republican primary in New Jersey’s 9th Congressional District.

• America First Republicans claim more than 45 county committee candidates were elected in Ocean County.

• The movement is positioning itself to challenge Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore.

Mike Crispi, founder of America First Republicans, described Pino’s victory as a significant upset against the party-backed candidate.

“Only one candidate showed up to Delaney Hall with the America First Republicans for our SUPPORT ICE RALLY,” Crispi said. “Rosie PINO won in a massive upset tonight in the 9th congressional district primary beating back the establishment pick.”

The organization also reported that dozens of America First-aligned candidates won county committee races throughout Ocean County, although final vote certifications and write-in tallies were still being reviewed.

Movement targets Ocean County GOP leadership

Crispi said the county committee victories are part of a broader effort to reshape the Ocean County Republican organization and challenge longtime Chairman George Gilmore.

“Joining PINO with victories on the ballot were dozens of America First Republican County Committee candidates in Ocean County explicitly running to take back the Ocean County GOP from its crooked, self-serving Chairman, George Gilmore,” Crispi said.

He also leveled a series of accusations against Gilmore, alleging the chairman has used his position for personal and political gain.

“Gilmore, aka ‘George STEAL-MORE,’ is a low-IQ and totally disloyal snake,” Crispi said. “He uses his position as chairman to enrich himself with public jobs, taxpayer money, no-bid contracts, sweetheart development deals, and consulting fees extorted from anyone he can shake-down and any Democrat he can cut a deal with.”

Crispi did not provide evidence supporting those allegations. Gilmore has not publicly responded to the latest claims.

Chairman’s race looms

According to Crispi, the county committee elections will play a key role in the upcoming contest for leadership of the Ocean County Republican Organization.

Crispi claimed Gilmore actively campaigned for county committee candidates aligned with his leadership team and suggested the chairman is concerned about retaining support among committee members.

“Gilmore is so worried about the upcoming election for Chairman, that he sent multiple mail pieces boosting his lackey-candidates for County Committee,” Crispi said.

The America First leader also criticized Gilmore’s political history following President Donald Trump’s pardon of the Ocean County GOP chairman.

“After President Trump pardoned Gilmore and spared him from a long and painful death in federal prison, Gilmore sabotaged our President FOUR TIMES, viciously opposing Trump’s endorsed candidates for Governor, Senator and RNC,” Crispi said. “Worst of all, this back-stabbing traitor spent the final days of the 2024 Campaign raising money for Democrats.”

Looking ahead

Crispi said the movement believes additional America First candidates were elected through write-in campaigns and expects its influence within the county committee to grow as final results are analyzed.

He also alleged that newly elected committee members have been contacted by supporters of Gilmore in an effort to secure votes ahead of the chairman’s election.

“Unsurprisingly, Gilmore’s goons are already calling elected members to bully them into supporting his re-election,” Crispi said. “America First candidates will not be intimidated. We have retained counsel and we are ready to prosecute a campaign against Gilmore.”

The election for Ocean County Republican chairman is expected to take place following the certification of county committee results.