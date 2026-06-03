June 3, 2026

A grassroots Republican group challenging Ocean County’s political establishment celebrated several county committee victories and pledged to expand its influence ahead of next year’s Brick Township Council election.

Brick Township, N.J. – A newly formed Republican grassroots organization in Brick Township is claiming an early victory after several of its endorsed candidates won seats on the Republican County Committee, marking a challenge to the local party establishment and signaling the emergence of an anti-boss movement within the GOP.

Those members pose a direct challenge to Ocean County GOP Chairman’s affiliated Brick Republican Club. During the race, the Republican Party created childish AI videos of their opponents. Most of the Brick Republicans are beholden to Chairman Gilmore, who was arrested and convicted on federal tax charges before he was pardoned by President Donald Trump. Gilmore has millions of dollars in tax liens on his home and is involved in an ongoing foreclosure lawsuit for the property in Toms River.

Team Brick, a political organization launched just weeks ago, announced that seven of its endorsed candidates secured victories in Republican County Committee races across multiple districts during Tuesday’s primary election.

Photo: anti-corruption republicans win brick gop committee seats, set sights on 2027 council race

Key Points

• Team Brick-backed candidates won seven Republican County Committee seats in Brick Township.

• The organization describes itself as a grassroots movement opposed to political bosses and insider control.

• Leaders say they are now preparing for the 2027 Brick Township Council election.

The group endorsed Robert Mattliano in District 6, Edward X. Young in District 14, Kyra Staffa in District 17, Theresa Gallagher in District 26, Rossana Biondo in District 39, Michael Caldarise in District 45, and Justin Delaney in District 57.

Team Brick leaders characterized the results as an encouraging first step for a movement that has focused its message on local control and independence from county-level political leadership.

Grassroots effort challenges party establishment

According to the organization, Team Brick was launched approximately three weeks ago as a grassroots initiative aimed at promoting what it describes as a “Brick-first” approach to Republican politics.

Marc vasquez, brick gop

The group has argued that local Republican leaders should be accountable to Brick Township residents rather than county political leadership, a message that has become increasingly prominent in internal GOP debates throughout Ocean County.

“For a three-week-old page and a brand-new local movement, this was a strong first showing,” Team Brick said in a statement released following the election results.

The organization thanked voters, candidates, and supporters who participated in the committee races while emphasizing that the effort was built without the support of an established political organization.

Focus shifts to council elections

While celebrating the committee victories, Team Brick acknowledged that not all of its endorsed candidates were successful and praised those who challenged incumbents and established political structures.

Group leaders said the campaign helped increase visibility for their message and laid the groundwork for future electoral efforts in Brick Township.

Team Brick is now shifting its focus toward the 2027 Brick Township Council race, where members hope to recruit candidates and build broader support for their platform.

The organization says its priorities include transparency in government, fiscal responsibility, public safety, responsible development, and increased accountability to local residents.

Looking ahead

In a statement following the election, Team Brick said the county committee races represented only the first phase of a longer-term effort to reshape local Republican politics.

“County Committee was the first step,” the organization said. “Now we are gearing up for next year’s council race, where Brick residents will have an opportunity to demand leadership that puts taxpayers, families, neighborhoods, and public safety first.”

Team Brick leaders said they plan to continue expanding the organization’s presence throughout the township as preparations begin for future local elections.