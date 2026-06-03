June 3, 2026

Well-behaved Rottweiler needs placement as rescue group stands ready to help

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — An Ocean County animal welfare group is making an urgent appeal to find a foster or foster-to-adopt home for Zara, a 3-year-old Rottweiler described as affectionate, well-behaved and ready for a fresh start.

Friends of Northern Ocean County Animal Facility said a rescue partner, Pitties and Pals Rescue NJ, is prepared to assist once a suitable foster home is secured for the dog.

According to the organization, Zara has passed all behavioral assessments and has demonstrated good manners while in their care.

Volunteers say she walks well on a leash, enjoys playing ball and has shown little concern when encountering other dogs during walks. However, organizers recommend that Zara be placed as the only pet in the home and suggest a household with older children.

Photo: ocean county dog lovers asked to help find home for zara

The group continues to encourage supporters to share Zara’s story in hopes of finding the right match.

Anyone interested in fostering or fostering-to-adopt Zara is asked to contact Kathleen Frett at kathleenfrett1@gmail.com.

Key Points