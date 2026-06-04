Great Adventure Fined Multiple Times By Jackson for Contruction without Permits and Inspections

June 4, 2026

Township officials issued multiple penalties against Six Flags Great Adventure after alleging the amusement park repeatedly failed to obtain permits, skipped required inspections and performed unauthorized construction work.

Jackson Township, NJ – Six Flags Great Adventure has been cited and fined on multiple occasions by Jackson Township construction officials over the past two years for failing to comply with local building regulations, according to municipal enforcement records.

The violations, which span from 2025 into early 2026, include allegations that the amusement park performed construction work without permits, failed to schedule mandatory inspections, installed electrical systems without approval, and removed trees while erecting fencing without authorization.

Key Points

• Jackson Township issued multiple $2,000 penalties against Six Flags Great Adventure.

• Violations included work performed without permits and failure to request required inspections.

• Officials warned additional weekly penalties could be imposed if violations remained unresolved.

Unauthorized construction draws penalties

One of the most recent enforcement actions was issued on Jan. 15, when township officials cited Six Flags for installing electrical wiring without first obtaining a construction permit and without scheduling required inspections. The violation resulted in a $2,000 penalty and carried the possibility of additional $500 weekly fines if corrective action was not taken.

That same day, officials issued a separate penalty after determining two structures had been constructed in the former Great Arena area without the required permits. Township records indicate another $2,000 fine was assessed for the violation.

The notices identify the work site as Six Flags Great Adventure at 1 Six Flags Boulevard in Jackson Township and state the violations were issued under provisions of New Jersey’s Uniform Construction Code.

Inspection requirements allegedly ignored

Township records show the amusement park was also penalized in April 2025 for failing to request required construction inspections.

In one case, officials alleged footing work was completed without a required inspection. A separate violation issued the following day stated footings had been poured without inspections being performed. Both violations carried $2,000 penalties and warned of additional fines for continued noncompliance.

The enforcement notices specifically cite violations of New Jersey Administrative Code provisions requiring builders and contractors to request inspections at designated stages of construction before work proceeds.

Tree removal and fence construction cited

Another enforcement action issued in September 2025 involved work performed along Reed Road on the perimeter of the property.

According to the township notice, Six Flags removed trees and constructed an eight-foot fence without first obtaining permits. Officials assessed a $2,000 penalty and warned additional weekly fines could be imposed if the violation remained unresolved.

That fence was installed as an outer perimiter fence along the road between the Six Flags Wild Safari and the tree line. In recent years, people have been reportedly entering the area to gaze at the animals. That fence added a secondary layor of perimiter between the safari and the public access area.

The series of violations comes as township officials have increased scrutiny of development and construction activities within Jackson Township, particularly on large commercial properties where permitting and inspection requirements are intended to ensure compliance with safety standards and local regulations.

The notices provide Six Flags with the right to appeal the penalties through the Ocean County Construction Board of Appeals. Municipal records reviewed for this report do not indicate the final disposition of the violations or whether any appeals were filed.

Ongoing oversight

Collectively, the notices show a pattern of enforcement actions involving permit compliance and inspection requirements at the amusement park. Each violation carried an initial $2,000 penalty, with township officials reserving the authority to impose additional fines if corrective measures were not completed within specified timeframes.