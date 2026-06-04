Hot Summer-like Weekend Expected at the Jersey Shore With Temperatures in the 90s

June 4, 2026

Beachgoers can expect sunshine and temperatures in the 90s through Saturday before showers and thunderstorms move into the Jersey Shore region late in the weekend.

A stretch of summer-like weather is expected across the Jersey Shore heading into the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the lower 90s before a storm system brings an increased chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday. The warmest conditions are expected Friday and Saturday as dry weather dominates much of the region.

Key Points

• Sunny and warm conditions continue through Saturday.

• High temperatures will reach the lower 90s Friday and Saturday.

• Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday, with rain chances increasing late Saturday night.

Residents and visitors can expect plenty of sunshine Thursday, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s across much of the Jersey Shore. Overnight conditions will remain comfortable, with mostly clear skies and lows falling into the lower 60s.

Heat peaks Friday and Saturday

The warming trend continues Friday as temperatures climb to around 91 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Light winds and abundant sunshine will create ideal beach and outdoor conditions across Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with highs near 92 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph could gust up to 20 mph at times, but dry weather is expected to hold through most daylight hours.

Storm chances increase late Saturday

Clouds will begin increasing Saturday night as a cold front approaches the region. Forecasters are calling for a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening, with more widespread rain becoming likely after 2 a.m.

Some thunderstorms could produce locally heavier rainfall, although overall rainfall amounts are expected to remain relatively light outside of stronger storm cells.

Wet finish to the weekend

Sunday will bring a much different weather pattern to the Jersey Shore. Showers are likely throughout the day, and thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon as temperatures remain warm, reaching the mid-80s.

Rain chances continue into Sunday evening before conditions gradually improve overnight. Travelers returning from the shore should be prepared for periods of wet weather and possible delays caused by thunderstorms.

Despite the unsettled finish, much of the weekend’s outdoor activities should remain unaffected through Saturday, with the highest likelihood of rain arriving from late Saturday night through Sunday.