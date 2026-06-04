Multiple shots, one lucky escape and guilty pleas in Ocean County case

June 4, 2026

Victim escaped unharmed after gunfire erupted on Toms River street, prosecutors say

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A bicycle ride through a Toms River neighborhood nearly turned deadly when two men allegedly opened fire on a passing cyclist, a case that has now ended with guilty pleas from both defendants.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Anthony Zigarelli, 21, of Manchester Township, and Anthony Ventrice, 19, of Toms River, pleaded guilty June 1 in connection with the May 14, 2024 shooting.

According to prosecutors, officers responded to the area of Camino Medio and Camino Verde after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire.

Investigators determined that a male victim was riding his bicycle through the neighborhood when he passed Zigarelli and Ventrice, who were standing outside a vehicle.

Authorities said Ventrice pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots toward the cyclist. Prosecutors allege the pair then entered a vehicle, drove past the victim and continued the attack, with Zigarelli firing additional rounds.

Despite the barrage of gunfire, the victim was not struck and escaped without injuries.

Ventrice, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, initially faced charges in juvenile court before the case was transferred to adult criminal court.

Zigarelli pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and being a certain person not to possess a weapon. Prosecutors said they will seek a 10-year state prison sentence on the aggravated assault charge, subject to New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, along with a concurrent five-year sentence on the weapons offense.

Ventrice pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Prosecutors plan to seek a seven-year state prison sentence subject to the No Early Release Act.

Both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 14.

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