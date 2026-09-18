Two Shore Police Officers Make the Jump to Full-Time Roles in Seaside Park

Patrolmen Brian McNiel and Arcangelo Nowicki were appointed as full-time officers with the Seaside Park Police Department on Sept. 17. Photo by Seaside Park Police Dept.

Seaside Park appointed Brian McNiel and Arcangelo Nowicki as full-time police officers Thursday, Sept. 17, after both began their law enforcement careers as Class I officers at Jersey Shore departments.

SEASIDE PARK, NJ — Two officers who began their careers in seasonal law enforcement along the Jersey Shore have moved into full-time positions with the Seaside Park Police Department.

Patrolman Brian McNiel and Patrolman Arcangelo Nowicki were formally appointed as full-time officers Thursday night, the department announced. Both men worked their way through New Jersey’s special law enforcement officer ranks before receiving permanent appointments.

For a small Ocean County borough whose police workload grows sharply during the summer tourism season, the appointments add two officers already familiar with policing in Shore communities.

McNiel began with Seaside Park in 2025

McNiel first joined the Seaside Park Police Department as a Class I officer in 2025, according to the department.

He attended the Ocean County Police Academy that same year and graduated in 2026 as a Class II officer before receiving his full-time appointment this week.

The move keeps McNiel with the same Seaside Park department where he began his law enforcement career.

Nowicki comes from neighboring Seaside Heights

Nowicki followed a similar path, beginning as a Class I officer with the Seaside Heights Police Department in 2024.

He attended the Ocean County Police Academy that year and graduated in 2025 as a Class II officer, according to Seaside Park police.

Nowicki continued serving with Seaside Heights until September 2026 before joining Seaside Park as a full-time officer.

His move gives the borough an officer with prior experience policing another busy Jersey Shore community only a short distance away.

Special officer ranks often serve as path to full-time policing

New Jersey’s Class I and Class II special law enforcement officer system has long provided an entry point for officers seeking permanent municipal police careers, particularly in Shore towns that expand staffing during the summer.

Class I officers generally perform more limited duties, while Class II officers receive broader police training and authority.

For departments across New Jersey, that progression can provide municipalities with officers who already know local procedures, seasonal demands and community policing expectations before moving into permanent positions.

In Shore towns, where the population can swell dramatically between Memorial Day and Labor Day, special officers frequently handle the first stage of that training and experience.

Seaside Park adds two familiar faces to permanent force

Both McNiel and Nowicki now join Seaside Park as full-time patrolmen after starting their careers in seasonal or special officer roles.

The department publicly congratulated both officers following their appointments.

“Good luck Patrolman McNiel and Patrolman Nowicki!” the department said.

Their appointments add two permanent officers to the borough’s police force while continuing a common local news pattern along the Shore: young officers gaining experience through special officer programs before advancing into full-time municipal policing.