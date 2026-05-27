Frederick officer talks person safely off roof during mental health emergency

May 27, 2026

A tense morning scene on Mountain Gate Drive ended peacefully after an officer spent time calmly communicating with a person in crisis

FREDERICK, Md. — A potentially dangerous situation in Frederick ended without injuries Tuesday morning after police said an officer safely helped a person down from a roof during a mental health emergency.

Frederick Police Department officers responded around 7:05 a.m. to the unit block of Mountain Gate Drive for a report of an individual experiencing a mental health crisis while on a roof.

Police said MPO Bonneville used calm communication and patience to speak with the individual and safely assist them down from the roof.

The person was later transported to a local hospital for additional care.

Officials thanked first responders involved in the incident and also acknowledged residents for their patience during the emergency response.

Police reminded the public that mental health assistance is available through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

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