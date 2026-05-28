May 28, 2026

Newark, NJ — Newark police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing an electric bicycle from the side of a home in the city’s West Ward earlier this month.

The theft happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, on Norwood Street between South Orange Avenue and Abinger Place, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Police said the victim parked a black and red Ride Star e-bike alongside the house before briefly leaving the area. About 15 minutes later, the bike had disappeared.

Investigators said surveillance video captured the suspect taking the e-bike after getting out of a gold Chevrolet Equinox driven by another unidentified man.

Surveillance Video Captured Getaway Vehicle

Photo: newark police search for suspect accused of stealing e-bike from norwood street home

According to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr., the suspect loaded or removed the bike before fleeing southbound on Norwood Street with the driver of the SUV.

Authorities released an image of the suspect Thursday as detectives continue investigating the theft.

Police did not disclose the value of the stolen e-bike or whether investigators have identified the vehicle involved.

Key Points

• Newark police released surveillance images tied to an e-bike theft investigation

• The theft happened May 18 on Norwood Street near South Orange Avenue

• Investigators said the suspect fled in a gold Chevrolet Equinox driven by another man

Police Request Public Assistance

Director Miranda urged anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle involved to contact the Newark Police Division’s Crime Stoppers tip line.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Residents can also provide anonymous information through the Newark Police Division website at npd.newarkpublicsafety.org.

As of Thursday, no arrests had been announced in connection with the investigation.