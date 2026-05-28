Rockland County Man Pleads Guilty in Child Exploitation Case Following Cyber Tip Investigation

May 28, 2026

New City, NY — A 21-year-old Rockland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing child sexual abuse material after investigators traced online activity through a cyber tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that Damani Steadman, of Tomkins Cove, entered a guilty plea May 27 before Rockland County Court Judge David M. Ascher to one count of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class E felony under New York law.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a Cyber Tipline report to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators later executed multiple search warrants involving internet accounts, electronic devices and the defendant’s residence, prosecutors said.

Multi-Agency Investigation Led to Guilty Plea

The investigation involved several law enforcement agencies, including the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office ICAC Task Force, the Stony Point Police Department, New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Prosecutors said digital forensic evidence gathered during the investigation ultimately led to the guilty plea.

“While a plea agreement avoids the trauma of protracted trial for the victims, it does not diminish the gravity of the offenses,” Walsh said in a statement released Thursday.

“Behind every digital file in this case is a real child who suffered real harm.”

Walsh credited investigators and forensic specialists assigned to the ICAC Task Force for building the case.

Key Points

• A Rockland County man pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material

• The investigation began after a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

• Prosecutors said the defendant faces probation and mandatory sex offender registration

Sentencing Scheduled for September

According to prosecutors, Steadman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 1, 2026, before Judge Ascher.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors said he is expected to receive 10 years of probation and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office said the case was prosecuted by Supervising Assistant District Attorney Gerard M. Damiani III of the Special Victims Unit.

Internet Crimes Against Children task forces operate nationwide and focus on identifying and investigating online child exploitation offenses through digital forensic analysis, cyber tips and coordinated law enforcement efforts.

Authorities have not released additional details about the material involved in the case.

As of Thursday, Steadman remained scheduled for sentencing later this year in Rockland County Court.