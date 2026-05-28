Officials Discover Source of Mystery Illness Making New Jersey Bald Eagles Sick

May 28, 2026

7 Bald Eagles Released After Toxic Farm Carcasses Poisoned Birds at Warren County Landfill

Oxford, NJ — Seven bald eagles have been released back into the wild after federal and state wildlife officials traced a poisoning incident in Warren County to euthanized farm animal carcasses left uncovered at the Warren County Landfill. The contamination sickened nine eagles and killed one after the birds scavenged remains containing toxic euthanasia drugs, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The incident unfolded during the spring of 2026 at the landfill in Oxford, where permitted disposal companies brought animal carcasses for standard waste management procedures.

Officials said the carcasses still contained euthanasia medications used on farm animals. Because the remains were left uncovered, bald eagles feeding at the site ingested the toxic chemicals.

Eight eagles were recovered alive while one bird was found dead.

Wildlife Rescue Effort Saved Most of the Eagles

The surviving birds were transported to The Raptor Trust, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Millington, New Jersey, where veterinarians treated the eagles for poisoning linked to the euthanasia drugs.

As of late May 2026, seven of the eight rescued birds had recovered enough to be released back into the wild, officials said.

The condition of the remaining eagle was not immediately released.

Wildlife experts say euthanasia chemicals used on livestock can remain active in animal remains long after death, creating serious risks for scavengers including eagles, hawks, vultures and other birds of prey.

Key Points

• Nine bald eagles became sick or died after feeding on toxic carcasses at a Warren County landfill

• Wildlife officials said euthanasia drugs in uncovered farm animal remains poisoned the birds

• Seven rescued eagles recovered at The Raptor Trust and were released back into the wild

Investigation Focused on Improperly Covered Carcasses

The New Jersey DEP and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launched an investigation after multiple bald eagles were found grounded or in distress across Warren County.

Officials determined the birds had scavenged uncovered carcasses disposed of at the landfill in Oxford.

According to state officials, the animal remains had been transported to the landfill by permitted disposal services as part of normal waste handling operations. However, investigators found the carcasses were not properly covered, allowing wildlife access.

The incident highlighted the unintended environmental dangers tied to improper disposal of euthanized livestock and other large animals.

Bald eagles, once endangered in New Jersey, have made a significant recovery in recent decades through conservation and habitat protection efforts. Wildlife officials said incidents involving toxic exposure remain a threat to the species despite the rebound.

State Officials Tighten Landfill Procedures

Following the investigation, DEP officials worked with landfill staff to strengthen disposal protocols and reduce the risk of future wildlife poisonings.

The primary corrective measure focused on ensuring all euthanized animal carcasses are immediately and properly covered to prevent scavenging by birds and other wildlife.

Environmental officials said the response involved cooperation between landfill operators, wildlife agencies and rehabilitation experts.

The successful recovery and release of most of the affected eagles marked a positive outcome after what could have become a larger wildlife loss event.

Officials continue encouraging residents to report sick, injured or distressed wildlife through the NJDEP Fish and Wildlife reporting system.

As of late May, seven rescued bald eagles had been returned to the wild while state and federal officials continued monitoring disposal practices at the Warren County Landfill.