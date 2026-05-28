Newark Police Seek Couple Accused of Stealing Package From Columbia Avenue Porch

May 28, 2026

Newark, NJ — Newark police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Columbia Avenue earlier this month.

The Newark Department of Public Safety said the theft happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, near the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Plymouth Street.

According to Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr., surveillance cameras captured the two suspects approaching the residence before taking the package from the porch and leaving the area.

Police released images of the suspects Thursday as investigators continue working to identify them.

Surveillance Video Captured Theft

Authorities said the incident was recorded on residential surveillance video, which investigators are using as part of the ongoing investigation.

The department did not release details about the contents or value of the stolen package.

Porch thefts, commonly referred to as “porch piracy,” have remained a recurring issue in residential neighborhoods as online shopping deliveries continue increasing nationwide.

Key Points

• Newark police released images of two suspects tied to a package theft investigation

• The theft happened May 14 on Columbia Avenue near Plymouth Street

• Investigators said surveillance video captured the suspects taking the package

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Suspects

Director Miranda urged anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident to contact the Newark Police Division’s Crime Stoppers tip line.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Residents can also provide anonymous information through the Newark Police Division website at npd.newarkpublicsafety.org.

As of Thursday, investigators had not announced any arrests in connection with the package theft case.