North Jersey Police Bust Multi-County Motorcycle Theft Ring Shipping Stolen Bikes Overseas

May 28, 2026

Westfield, NJ — A months-long investigation into the theft of a luxury motorcycle from a Westfield apartment complex led police to what authorities described as a sophisticated multi-county theft ring that dismantled high-end bikes and shipped the parts to the Dominican Republic.

Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro announced Thursday that investigators arrested multiple suspects tied to a criminal enterprise linked to motorcycle thefts across Bergen, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties.

The investigation began Dec. 19, 2025, after a resident at Parkside at Westfield on Echo Lane reported a stolen 2024 BMW S1000 RR motorcycle.

Detectives soon uncovered what police described as an organized operation targeting BMW and Ducati motorcycles parked at luxury apartment complexes throughout northern and central New Jersey.

Investigators Say Stolen Bikes Were Dismantled Within 48 Hours

According to Westfield police, suspects used personal vehicles to scout apartment communities before returning with a van to steal targeted motorcycles.

Authorities said the stolen bikes were transported to a garage in Perth Amboy, where they were dismantled within 48 hours.

Investigators said the motorcycle parts were then boxed for export and picked up by a transport company before being loaded into cargo containers headed to the Dominican Republic.

The investigation involved the execution of multiple search warrants and resulted in the recovery of three dismantled motorcycles along with two stolen vehicles.

Key Points

• Westfield police said a theft ring targeted luxury motorcycles across multiple New Jersey counties

• Investigators alleged stolen BMW and Ducati motorcycles were dismantled and shipped overseas

• Four men now face charges connected to the operation after a five-month investigation

Two Suspects Jailed Following Arrests

The investigation culminated May 12 with the arrests of Frederick Cesar Tavarez, 27, of Perth Amboy, and Angel Rodriguez Diaz, 27, of Elizabeth.

Tavarez faces multiple second-degree charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, leading an auto theft trafficking network, operating a facility for stolen auto parts sales, fencing and conspiracy offenses.

Rodriguez Diaz was charged with third-degree offenses including motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, participation in an auto theft trafficking network and conspiracy charges.

Both men were processed at Westfield Police headquarters before being transferred to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark pending court proceedings.

Additional Suspects Charged in Theft Operation

Authorities also charged two additional men who were served summonses to appear in court.

Bolivar Batista Minaya, 39, of Newark, faces charges tied to motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy offenses.

Emanuel Collazo, 29, of Perth Amboy, was charged with receiving stolen property.

Investigators said the suspects collectively face allegations tied to the theft of nine motorcycles valued at approximately $115,000.

Police also linked the group to the theft of a Honda SUV and Acura sedan worth more than $55,000 combined.

Police Say Investigation Crossed Multiple Jurisdictions

The five-month investigation was led by the Westfield Police Department with assistance from the Secaucus Police Department, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police Investigations Unit.

Chief Battiloro said the case demonstrates the department’s commitment to aggressively pursuing vehicle theft investigations even when they extend beyond Westfield.

“We will continue to work cooperatively with our law enforcement partners statewide to combat vehicle theft at the highest levels possible,” Battiloro said in a statement.

The investigation remains active as prosecutors continue preparing the case for court proceedings.