May 28, 2026

Perth Amboy, NJ — Firefighters in Perth Amboy quickly knocked down a house fire Thursday afternoon after smoke became visible just as crews were leaving fire headquarters, according to the Perth Amboy Fire Department. Investigators said the fire appears to have started near an e-mobility device found at the rear of the home.

The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Sayre Avenue.

As fire units responded, firefighters spotted smoke coming from a nearby house within a block of headquarters, allowing crews to arrive on scene within about a minute, the department said.

Firefighters stretched two hose lines into the home and contained the fire before it spread further through the structure.

Fire Spread to First and Second Floors

Photo: perth amboy house fire linked to electric scooter, officials say

The Perth Amboy Fire Department said the flames had already extended into both the first and second floors when crews entered the residence.

Firefighters conducted searches inside the home while additional crews performed extensive overhaul operations to check for hidden fire extension.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Residents displaced by the fire were assisted at the scene by Perth Amboy relocation officers.

Key Points

• Perth Amboy firefighters responded to a house fire on Sayre Avenue Thursday afternoon

• Officials said the fire appears linked to an e-mobility device with lithium-ion batteries

• No injuries were reported and displaced residents received relocation assistance

Hazmat Team Responded for Damaged Lithium-Ion Batteries

According to the fire department, investigators located an e-mobility device in the rear area of the home where the fire is believed to have originated.

Because the device contained damaged lithium-ion batteries, the Middlesex County Hazardous Materials Unit responded to safely secure and overpack the batteries.

Lithium-ion battery fires involving scooters, e-bikes and other mobility devices have become an increasing concern for fire departments nationwide because the batteries can ignite rapidly and reignite even after flames appear extinguished.

The Perth Amboy Fire Department deployed multiple units to the scene, including Engines 1 through 3, Truck 2, Rescue 1 and several command units.

Engine 4 remained available to cover emergency calls throughout the city during the incident.

The fire remains under investigation, though officials said preliminary findings point to the e-mobility device as the likely origin point.

Perth Amboy fire, New Jersey house fire, lithium-ion battery fire