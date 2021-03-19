U.S. President Joe Biden falls three times walking up steps of Air Force One

As the Joe Biden experiment continues in America, today, the president had a tough time walking up the red carpet stairs of Air Force. President Joe Biden fell not once, not twice, but three times on a simple stair climb.

“I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once,” said Donald Trump, Jr. “Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health. No wonder all of our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly.”

Just two days ago, Biden bragged about staring down Russian President Vladimir Putin and putting the fear of God into the Russian leader, saying, “You will pay”.

