Cops hunt mystery duo in unsolved Baltimore murder that left man dead

June 3, 2026

Detectives release video images as they seek answers in fatal shooting that killed 35-year-old victim and wounded woman

BALTIMORE, Md. — Nearly eight months after a deadly shooting claimed the life of a Baltimore man and injured a woman, homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals captured on video in connection with the case.

The investigation stems from an Oct. 20, 2025, shooting in the 1000 block of Cameron Road that left 35-year-old Stephen Phillips dead and a 31-year-old woman injured.

Baltimore Police said homicide detectives recently released video images showing two individuals they are seeking to identify as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed what role the individuals may have played in the incident but are urging anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

The shooting remains under active investigation as detectives continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding the violence.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the individuals shown in the video is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The video is https://www.facebook.com/reel/1961167097843577

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