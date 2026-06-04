Keyport Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Juvenile Britany Caballero

June 4, 2026

Authorities said the teenager was last seen Wednesday night near Church Street and First Street in Keyport and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Keyport, NJ – The Keyport Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Britany Caballero, who was last seen Wednesday night in Keyport, New Jersey. Authorities said she was reported missing after being seen around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Church Street and First Street.

Key Points

• Britany Caballero was last seen Wednesday at approximately 8:50 p.m. in Keyport.

• She may be wearing a gray Spider-Man T-shirt and black shorts.

• Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Keyport Police Department.

Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Officials are urging residents throughout Keyport and surrounding Monmouth County communities to remain alert and report any possible sightings.

Last seen near Church Street and First Street

According to information shared by law enforcement, Britany was last seen in the area of Church Street and First Street on Wednesday evening. Police said she may have been wearing a gray Spider-Man T-shirt along with black shorts at the time she was last observed.

Authorities have not indicated where she may have traveled after leaving the area. The search remains active as officers work to gather information regarding her whereabouts.

Police ask public to share information

The missing juvenile alert was also shared by the Aberdeen Township Police Department, which encouraged members of the public to help spread the information. Officials said community awareness can play a critical role in locating missing juveniles safely.

Anyone who has seen Britany Caballero or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Keyport Police Department immediately at 732-264-0706.

Ongoing investigation

Police continue to follow leads and are asking residents to check any available security camera footage that may help establish Britany’s movements after she was last seen. Authorities have not announced any additional updates as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators as soon as possible.