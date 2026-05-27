Virginia man races into DMV with $1M lottery ticket hidden in pocket

May 27, 2026

A quick stop for food and a scratch-off in Woodbridge turned into a life-changing moment for a Manassas player

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Manassas man on his way to the DMV made a quick stop at a Woodbridge Sheetz for food and a Virginia Lottery ticket, only to discover moments later that he was suddenly holding a $1M winner.

The anonymous winner purchased a Gold Rush scratch-off ticket at the Sheetz located at 2500 Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge.

Pressed for time, the man decided to scratch the ticket while still inside the store.

It did not take long before he realized he had won the game’s $1M top prize.

Virginia Lottery officials said the winner immediately tucked the ticket into his pocket so nobody around him would see it.

The player later chose the game’s one-time cash option of $500K before taxes instead of receiving the full $1M prize paid over 30 years.

Virginia law allows winners of prizes worth $1M or more to remain anonymous.

Gold Rush is one of several scratch-off games offered by the Virginia Lottery. Officials said this marks the fourth top prize claimed in the game, leaving one remaining top prize unclaimed.

The odds of winning the game’s top prize are 1 in 734,400, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Lottery profits in Virginia support K-12 education across the state. Officials said Manassas City received more than $8.1 million in lottery funds for education during the last fiscal year.

The Virginia Lottery reported generating more than $901 million for K-12 education statewide during Fiscal Year 2025.

Help for gambling addiction is available through the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500 by call, text, or online chat.

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