Man Stabbed Multiple Times Along Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia

June 3, 2026

A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times Tuesday afternoon along South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, police said.

Philadelphia, PA – A 33-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds during an assault Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers from the 3rd District responded at approximately 1:37 p.m. to the 2100 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard for a reported stabbing. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Key Points

• A 33-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

• The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

• The suspect remains at large and no arrests have been made.

Medics treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to Jefferson Hospital. Authorities said he was listed in stable condition.

Suspect Known to Victim

Preliminary information indicates the victim was assaulted by an individual known to him. Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity, and no arrests had been announced as of Tuesday evening.

Police have also not disclosed what led to the confrontation.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities said the motive for the stabbing remains under investigation. No weapon has been recovered.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detectives Division is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward.