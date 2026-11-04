Fbi clears pennsylvania ballot scare, elderly voter identified after county lockdown

A suspicious mail-in ballot shut down a Chester County government building, but investigators now say the incident was not criminal.

WEST CHESTER, PA – A suspicious mail-in ballot that triggered a government building lockdown and an FBI investigation in Pennsylvania has been cleared of biohazard concerns in preliminary testing, authorities announced Monday. Investigators traced the envelope to an elderly voter who cooperated with detectives, and the incident is now being treated as a non-criminal matter.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that preliminary laboratory testing, conducted at the FBI’s direction, found no biohazard in the ballot envelope. Final confirmation testing is still pending, with results expected next week. FOX 29 Philadelphia+1

The scare began Friday, October 30, when an election worker discovered an unusual non-liquid substance while handling a mail-in ballot at the Chester County Government Services Building in West Chester. The discovery prompted an emergency response, temporarily shutting down county operations just days before Tuesday’s election.

Suspicious Ballot Triggers Emergency Lockdown in West Chester

The incident unfolded at the Government Services Building at 313 West Market Street, where Chester County Voter Services employees were processing incoming mail-in ballots.

During routine intake procedures, an employee felt an unusual substance through the outside of a ballot envelope and immediately reported the discovery.

A 911 call brought the Chester County Hazardous Materials Response Team and other emergency personnel to the government complex.

County officials shut down the building while emergency responders examined the potential threat.

The hazardous materials team determined the building was safe within approximately 90 minutes of the emergency call, according to the district attorney’s office.

No injuries or illnesses were reported, and county offices reopened after the emergency response. CBS Philadelphia+1

FBI Traces Ballot to Elderly Pennsylvania Voter

Following the lockdown, Chester County detectives and the FBI launched a joint investigation to determine how the suspicious envelope entered the county’s election system.

Investigators established that the ballot had been deposited at a local drop box rather than sent through the mail.

The voter who prepared and deposited the ballot was identified as an elderly man who cooperated with investigators.

Authorities have not publicly identified the voter or disclosed exactly what substance was inside the envelope.

The district attorney’s office confirmed that the matter is now being treated as non-criminal, meaning investigators are not pursuing it as an alleged offense based on the information currently available.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania was also consulted during the investigation. West Chester, PA Patch+1

Ballot Invalidated, Voter Given Opportunity to Cast Another

Although preliminary testing found no biohazard, the ballot involved in the incident has been invalidated.

The elderly voter was referred to Chester County Voter Services for assistance with casting another ballot in accordance with Pennsylvania election law.

The development comes on Election Day, November 3, making the voter referral particularly time-sensitive.

The district attorney’s office said final laboratory confirmation would take approximately seven to 10 days, with results expected next week.

Authorities have not explained why the unusual substance was present or what it consisted of.

The county’s emergency response involved Chester County detectives, the FBI, the Department of Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office, Hazardous Materials Response Team and Voter Services Department.

Officials said the coordinated response allowed the government building to reopen safely after the scare.