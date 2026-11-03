Brooklyn pizza shop delivers $50k lottery ticket

A $1 add-on turns a Greenpoint lottery ticket into a five-figure payday.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A Brooklyn pizza and deli shop has landed a $50,000 Powerball prize after selling a winning Double Play ticket for Monday night’s drawing. The big-money ticket came from a Manhattan Avenue business in Greenpoint, where a $1 lottery add-on opened the door to an entirely separate prize.

The New York Lottery announced that 887 Pizza & Deli, located at 887 Manhattan Avenue in Brooklyn, sold the $50,000 winning ticket for the November 2 Powerball Double Play drawing. The ticket was the one $50,000 Double Play winner identified in the agency’s announcement.

The winning Double Play numbers were 20, 23, 24, 33 and 61, with 1 as the red Powerball. The ticket qualified for a $50,000 prize in the additional drawing, which takes place after the regular Powerball drawing and offers a separate top prize of $10 million.

Brooklyn Pizza Shop Lands $50K Powerball Double Play Prize

The winning ticket was sold at 887 Pizza & Deli on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, adding the neighborhood business to New York’s latest list of significant lottery-winning retailers.

Unlike a traditional Powerball ticket, the winning entry included Double Play, an optional feature that costs an additional $1.

That extra purchase allows players to use their original Powerball numbers in a second drawing without selecting another set of numbers.

The $50,000 prize is awarded for matching four white balls and the red Powerball in the Double Play drawing.

The New York Lottery’s announcement identified the Brooklyn retailer and the prize amount but did not disclose additional details about the ticket purchase.

How a $1 Double Play Add-On Delivers Another Shot at Millions

Double Play gives Powerball players another opportunity to win without requiring a separate set of lottery numbers.

The additional drawing takes place approximately 30 minutes after the regular Powerball drawing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Players who purchase Double Play participate in both drawings using the same five white-ball numbers and red Powerball selection.

Prizes in the additional drawing range from $7 to $10 million, with the top prize awarded for matching all six numbers.

The odds of winning Double Play prizes are the same as those for the corresponding Powerball prize tiers.

A ticket can also win in both drawings, creating two separate opportunities for a payout from the same set of numbers.

For the ticket sold at the Brooklyn deli, the Double Play results produced a $50,000 prize.

New York Lottery Reports Another Big Brooklyn Win

Monday’s result adds another significant lottery ticket to the list of winning sales recorded in Brooklyn, where neighborhood businesses regularly participate in New York’s draw games.

The Powerball Double Play feature offers a different opportunity from the regular game’s much larger rolling jackpot, with its own $10 million top prize.

The November 2 regular Powerball drawing produced the white-ball numbers 7, 23, 29, 64 and 66, with 23 as the red Powerball.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, giving the holder of the Brooklyn Double Play ticket until November 2, 2027, to claim the prize.

The lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education across New York during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.