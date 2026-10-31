Cherry hill house fire brought under control on north greenacres drive

Firefighters responded to a dwelling fire in the unit block of North Greenacres Drive, where all occupants were accounted for

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters in Cherry Hill responded Saturday to a house fire in the unit block of North Greenacres Drive, according to the Cherry Hill Fire Department.

The department said crews were operating at the dwelling fire and had brought the blaze under control. All occupants were accounted for, authorities said.

The Cherry Hill Fire Department did not immediately report any injuries in its initial update.

“HAPPENING NOW: CHFD Units are operating at a dwelling fire in the unit block of N Greenacres Drive,” the department said in a public post.

Fire Under Control, Occupants Accounted For

“The fire has been placed under control and all occupants are accounted for,” the department said.

Additional details, including the extent of damage and what caused the fire, were not immediately released in the department’s initial update.

Firefighters remained on scene after bringing the blaze under control as the response continued.

Cherry hill firefighters operate at a dwelling fire on north greenacres drive after crews brought the blaze under control. Photo: cherry hill fire department.

The North Greenacres Drive fire prompted an active response from Cherry Hill firefighters, but officials said all occupants were accounted for and the fire was under control.