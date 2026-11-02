Jackson deli strikes lottery gold with winning halloween scratch-off

Lucky 7 Deli lives up to its name with a winning First Class Fortunes ticket.

JACKSON, N.J. – A Jackson Township deli with luck in its name has landed on the New Jersey Lottery’s winners list after selling a scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 on Halloween. Lucky 7 Deli & Food Store on Whitesville Road was among 24 retailers across the state associated with major lottery prizes during the final week of October.

The winning ticket was sold at Lucky 7 Deli & Food Store, located at 305 Whitesville Road in Jackson Township, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The prize came from the First Class Fortunes scratch-off game and was recorded for Saturday, October 31.

The Jackson prize was one of two winning tickets worth at least $10,000 reported in Ocean County for the week. Together, the two tickets accounted for $20,000 in lottery winnings at local retailers.

Lucky 7 Deli Lands Halloween Scratch-Off Prize

The First Class Fortunes ticket added Jackson to the state’s latest list of major scratch-off prizes.

Unlike Powerball or Jersey Cash 5, scratch-off games do not depend on scheduled number drawings. Prizes are determined by the game results printed on each ticket.

The lottery’s weekly report identified Lucky 7 Deli & Food Store as the retailer associated with the $10,000 prize.

The report did not provide information about when the winning ticket was purchased or other circumstances surrounding the sale.

Two Ocean County Stores Make Statewide Winners List

Jackson wasn’t the only Ocean County community to appear in the New Jersey Lottery’s latest report.

On October 28, a $10,000 Jackpot Millions scratch-off prize was recorded at Wawa #429, located at 254 Route 37 West in Toms River.

That ticket, combined with the $10,000 First Class Fortunes prize in Jackson, brought the county’s reported total to $20,000 in major winnings for the week.

Across New Jersey, the lottery recorded 24 prizes of at least $10,000 between October 26 and November 1, led by a $1.24 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in Gloucester County.

Two $250,000 scratch-off prizes in Sicklerville and Freehold also helped push the statewide total above $2.28 million.