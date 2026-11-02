Detectives track down attempted murder suspect after Northeast Baltimore shooting.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 21-year-old man accused of shooting another man in Northeast Baltimore was arrested in Dundalk five days after the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police announced Friday. Devante Brown was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempted murder in connection with the October 24 shooting.

Photo: baltimore manhunt ends in dundalk as 21-year-old faces attempted murder charge

Detectives located Brown in the 8200 block of Seaworthy Way in Dundalk, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Investigators identified him as a suspect in the shooting of a 25-year-old man in the 6800 block of Cedonia Avenue.

The arrest followed an investigation that began Saturday afternoon when Northeast District officers responded to a report of gunfire on Overlea Avenue. Police have not disclosed a motive or explained what led detectives to identify Brown as the alleged shooter.

Man Found Wounded After Saturday Afternoon Shooting

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. Saturday, October 24, when officers responded to the 3900 block of Overlea Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

When patrol officers arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not release his identity or provide details about the severity of his injuries.

The department’s subsequent arrest announcement identified the 6800 block of Cedonia Avenue as the location associated with the shooting.

Authorities have not explained the difference between the reported shooting location and the location where officers initially found the wounded man.

Detectives Arrest 21-Year-Old in Dundalk

The investigation led detectives to Seaworthy Way in Dundalk, where Brown was arrested Thursday, October 29.

The arrest came five days after the shooting, bringing a significant development in a case involving a wounded 25-year-old man.

Following his apprehension, Brown was transported to Baltimore’s Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted murder.

Police did not disclose whether a firearm was recovered, whether Brown knew the victim or what evidence investigators obtained during the five-day investigation.

The department also did not provide details about Brown’s bond status or upcoming court proceedings.

Brown is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Baltimore Police Seek Additional Shooting Information

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information about the October 24 shooting to contact investigators at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The case joins other Baltimore shooting investigations involving suspects arrested after detectives developed leads following an initial emergency response.

For now, Brown faces an attempted murder charge, while authorities have not publicly provided an updated condition for the wounded victim.

The case remains subject to further court proceedings.