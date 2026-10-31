Ramsey firefighters help battle brush fire caused by downed power line in allendale

Tower Ladder 442 was called for mutual aid as crews worked around an electrical hazard and waited for Orange & Rockland to secure power

ALLENDALE, NJ – Ramsey firefighters responded to Allendale Friday afternoon after a downed power line sparked a small brush fire, according to the Ramsey Fire Department.

Tower Ladder 442 was requested for mutual aid just after 3 p.m. as crews dealt with the fire and the electrical hazard created by the fallen line.

Ramsey firefighters assist at a brush fire in allendale after a downed power line created an electrical hazard friday afternoon. Photo: ramsey nj fire department.

Firefighters assisted with overhaul operations and extinguished remaining areas of fire, the department said.

Because of the energized utility line, crews ultimately waited for Orange & Rockland Utilities to arrive and secure electrical service in the area.

Utility Crews Called to Secure Power

Once the electrical hazard was mitigated, firefighters were able to complete their work at the scene.

“Crews assisted with overhaul and knocking areas of fire, and ultimately awaited the arrival of Orange & Rockland Electric to secure power to the area and mitigate the issue,” the Ramsey Fire Department said.

The Ramsey crew was released from the mutual-aid assignment and returned to the borough shortly afterward.

No injuries were reported in the department’s account of the incident. The exact location of the downed line within Allendale was not provided.

Ramsey firefighters assist at a brush fire in allendale after a downed power line created an electrical hazard friday afternoon. Photo: ramsey nj fire department.

The Friday afternoon incident brought Ramsey firefighters into Allendale to help contain a brush fire caused by a downed electrical line while utility crews worked to make the area safe.