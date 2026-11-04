$1. 2 million holiday lottery giveaway launches across pennsylvania

A historic $50 holiday scratch-off headlines Pennsylvania’s biggest seasonal lottery lineup, with a second-chance promotion running into January.

MIDDLETOWN, PA – The Pennsylvania Lottery is rolling out its largest holiday game collection ever, offering more than $1.2 million in additional prizes through a special second-chance promotion. The seasonal lineup includes the lottery’s first-ever $50 holiday-themed scratch-off, along with new Fast Play games and multiple opportunities for adults to compete for $200,000 top prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday that its Unwrap the Cash Second-Chance Drawing is underway and will continue through January 7, 2027. Eligible tickets can be entered for cash prizes and bonus money to play Pennsylvania Lottery games online, giving qualifying purchases another opportunity to win.

The promotion includes eight holiday-themed scratch-offs, five seasonal Fast Play games and a wide selection of traditional drawing and monitor games. Players can enter qualifying tickets through the lottery’s VIP Players Club or official mobile app.

Pennsylvania Lottery Launches First-Ever $50 Holiday Scratch-Off

For the first time in its history, the Pennsylvania Lottery is offering a holiday-themed scratch-off priced at $50.

The new game, called Festive $5,000, headlines a lineup of eight seasonal instant games ranging in price from $1 to $50.

“This is the first time in Lottery history that we’re offering a holiday-themed $50 game!” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in the announcement.

“The holidays are a time for spreading joy, and our holiday-themed games and Unwrap the Cash Second-Chance Drawing offer adults a fun way to celebrate the season,” Svitko added.

The holiday scratch-off collection also includes Let It Snow, a $30 game; Merry & Bright, priced at $20; and North Pole Payout, a $10 ticket.

Lower-priced games include What’s Under the Tree at $5, Jingle All the Way at $3, Minty Multiplier at $2 and Santa Is Coming at $1.

Non-winning tickets from these eight games qualify for the scratch-off portion of the Unwrap the Cash Second-Chance Drawing, subject to the promotion’s rules.

More Than $1.2 Million Available in Second-Chance Prizes

The Unwrap the Cash promotion provides separate prize opportunities for eligible scratch-off, Fast Play and draw-game tickets.

In the scratch-off category, participants can compete for one $200,000 grand prize, five $50,000 prizes and 10 additional $5,000 prizes.

Another 20 prizes worth $250 each in online-play bonus money are available in that category.

The holiday Fast Play category features its own $200,000 top prize, one $50,000 prize and five $5,000 prizes, plus 20 online-play bonuses of $250 each.

Eligible traditional draw and monitor game tickets have a separate prize structure, including one $200,000 grand prize, five $50,000 prizes and five $5,000 prizes.

That category also includes 20 opportunities to receive $250 in bonus money for online lottery play.

Combined, the announced prize structures offer $1.265 million in cash and online-play bonuses across the three categories.

The promotion gives participants another opportunity to compete for prizes using eligible tickets, although entering does not guarantee a payout.

New Holiday Fast Play Games Join Seasonal Lottery Lineup

Five holiday-themed Fast Play games are also included in the promotion.

The highest-priced addition is Joyful Fortune, a $20 game, followed by Snow Much Fun at $10 and Bah, Humbuck$ at $5.

Treemendous Winnings is available for $2, while Under the Mistletoe costs $1.

Unlike traditional scheduled lottery drawings, Fast Play tickets provide results when purchased. Non-winning tickets from the five designated holiday games may be entered into the second-chance promotion.

The second-chance drawing gives eligible non-winning Fast Play tickets another opportunity to receive a prize after their original game results have been determined.

Powerball, Mega Millions and Other Draw Games Also Eligible

The promotion extends beyond holiday tickets to include qualifying draw and monitor game purchases made at licensed Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

Eligible games include Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Match 6 Lotto and Treasure Hunt.

The PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4 and PICK 5 games also qualify, along with CASH POP, Derby Cash and Keno.

Both winning and non-winning qualifying retail tickets may be entered into this category.

However, draw-game tickets purchased online are not eligible for the promotion, and Millionaire Raffle tickets are specifically excluded.

The distinction is important for players who regularly purchase tickets digitally, because eligibility depends on the game and method of purchase.

January 7 Deadline for Pennsylvania Lottery Second-Chance Entries

The Unwrap the Cash Second-Chance Drawing runs through January 7, 2027.

Players must submit eligible entries through the VIP Players Club or the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official mobile app.

Entries sent through the mail will not be accepted, and tickets submitted after the deadline will not qualify.

The lottery recommends entering tickets promptly and reviewing the official rules, entry requirements and drawing details before participating.

Holiday-themed games may remain available for purchase after the second-chance promotion ends, but tickets entered outside the promotion window will not qualify for its additional prizes.

Winners will be announced through the Pennsylvania Lottery website.

Lottery Officials Warn Against Giving Scratch-Offs to Children

Alongside the holiday game announcement, Pennsylvania Lottery officials renewed their warning against giving lottery tickets to children.

Svitko emphasized that seasonal scratch-offs and other lottery products are intended exclusively for adults 18 and older.

“As families and friends exchange gifts, we also want to remind everyone that Lottery tickets are intended for adults 18 and older and should never be given to children,” he said.

Pennsylvania Lottery proceeds support programs benefiting older residents throughout the commonwealth, including transportation, prescription assistance, care services and local senior programs.